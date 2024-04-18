First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGOV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 536,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 509,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 425,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,884.4% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 405,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,250,000.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

