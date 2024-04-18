Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after buying an additional 543,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

