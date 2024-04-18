Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $27,000 Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $327,000.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.68. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

