Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $863,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day moving average is $214.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

