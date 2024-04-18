Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,090 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 66,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLX stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 70.77%.

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

