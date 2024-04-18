Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $144.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.39 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.74.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.