Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.53.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849 over the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

