Intel’s (INTC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.62.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

INTC stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. Intel has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

