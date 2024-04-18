Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,901.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,883 shares of company stock worth $40,395,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,717,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,517,000 after buying an additional 1,204,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after buying an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,544,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

