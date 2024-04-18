International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CymaBay Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,747,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,707 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,073,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $14,668,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CBAY shares. William Blair cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

