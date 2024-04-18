iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

