iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 275.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,329,000 after purchasing an additional 384,078 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,410,000 after purchasing an additional 129,179 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ESGD opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

