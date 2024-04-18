iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS EFAV opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.