iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

