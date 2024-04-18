iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $106.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.