J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $160.07 and a 12-month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 50,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

