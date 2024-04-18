JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Cedrus LLC

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

Cedrus LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,893,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $179.96 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $516.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

