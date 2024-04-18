Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $601,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVIDIA Price Performance
NVIDIA stock opened at $840.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $840.89 and a 200-day moving average of $618.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.25 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.
View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What is a Dividend King?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.