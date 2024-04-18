Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 73,200 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.1 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

