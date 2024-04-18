Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,972,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,080,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after buying an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,498,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $48.85 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on GXO

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.