Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE NYCB opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

