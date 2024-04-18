Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 61,800 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 202,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after buying an additional 631,975 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

