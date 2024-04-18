Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.98 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

