Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.