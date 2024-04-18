Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

