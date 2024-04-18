Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Radian Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

