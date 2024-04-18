Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.11 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 111,952 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,977.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 124,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

