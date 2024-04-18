LVZ Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVZ Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

