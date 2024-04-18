Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $178.87 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total transaction of $3,568,953.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 182,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,290,913.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,290,913.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.