Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Up to $360.85

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $360.85, but opened at $368.89. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $361.98, with a volume of 72,571 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Barclays initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $395.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

