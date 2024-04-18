Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Genpact worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Genpact by 140.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 438.3% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of G stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

