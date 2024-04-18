Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,382,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 116.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $198.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.29 and a 12-month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.20.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 764 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $152,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

