Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $151,220,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after buying an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 331.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,092,000 after buying an additional 1,454,927 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.