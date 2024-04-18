Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,198 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,985 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of IDACORP worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 105,272 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,759,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.