Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $3.57 Million in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849 over the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6 %

H stock opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.