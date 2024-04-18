Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average of $124.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

