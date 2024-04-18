Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,490,649.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,490,649.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.