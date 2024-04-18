Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Masimo worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Masimo alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Masimo

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.