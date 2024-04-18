Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,998 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Simulations Plus worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,862,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $9,190,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $1,094,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares in the company, valued at $143,791,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $720,288.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,641,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 1.5 %

SLP opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $893.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

