Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RHP opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.