Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,132,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $105.27 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

