Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,041 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,633 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

