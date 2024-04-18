Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

