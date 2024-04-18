Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,322 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,501,000 after purchasing an additional 508,729 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $6,555,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 266,769 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 557.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

