NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

