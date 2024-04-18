NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 26,550 EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Get EHang alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EHang by 290.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in EHang by 60.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.04. EHang Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EHang Company Profile

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.