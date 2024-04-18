NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

