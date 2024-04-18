NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.57.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $511.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.25 and a 200-day moving average of $539.07. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

