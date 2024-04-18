NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Atrion worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Atrion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $398.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.60. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $670.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.78%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

