NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $425,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 296.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

FTXN stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

